ADAMANT Messenger Market Capitalization Reaches $1.39 Million (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $272.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00031297 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000933 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 102,441,304 coins and its circulating supply is 82,299,293 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

