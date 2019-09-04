Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Shares Down 10.6%

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s share price dropped 10.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.84, approximately 1,041,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 429,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

ADMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Adamis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.87.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a market cap of $55.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.32% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 47,999 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 115,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,360,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 139.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

