Aegeus Market Cap Achieves $46,539.00 (AEG)

Aegeus (CURRENCY:AEG) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Aegeus has traded up 17% against the US dollar. Aegeus has a total market cap of $46,539.00 and approximately $3,464.00 worth of Aegeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aegeus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00207888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.01260620 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00086206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00016974 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020276 BTC.

Aegeus Coin Profile

Aegeus’ total supply is 39,608,305 coins and its circulating supply is 35,029,683 coins. The official website for Aegeus is aegeus.io. The Reddit community for Aegeus is /r/Aegeus_Coin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aegeus’ official Twitter account is @Aegeus_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aegeus

Aegeus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aegeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aegeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aegeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

