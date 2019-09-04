AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.07.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 target price on AGCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AGCO from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get AGCO alerts:

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,326 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $169,914.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,991 shares in the company, valued at $291,542.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 51,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total transaction of $3,651,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 473,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,919,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,977 shares of company stock worth $8,707,768. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in AGCO by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 83,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. AGCO has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $80.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.86.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 4.07%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.