Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 783,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,601 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $58,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 373.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 20,367 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on A. Barclays cut Agilent Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Agilent Technologies to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

A stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.27. 25,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,695. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.14. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $82.27. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.