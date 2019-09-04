Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $40,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,161,000 after purchasing an additional 212,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,179,000 after purchasing an additional 187,347 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,081,346.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.63. 18,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,916. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.44 and a 52-week high of $232.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. UBS Group cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $168.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.71.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

