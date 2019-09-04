Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 687,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,599,000 after purchasing an additional 44,207 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.34. 9,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,916. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.03. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.44 and a 12-month high of $232.47.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective (up previously from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.71.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

