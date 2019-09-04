Alliance Data Systems (ADS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) recently:

9/3/2019 – Alliance Data Systems was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

8/20/2019 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2019 – Alliance Data Systems was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $162.00.

8/16/2019 – Alliance Data Systems was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/22/2019 – Alliance Data Systems had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Buckingham Research. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Alliance Data Systems was given a new $173.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/15/2019 – Alliance Data Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Shares of NYSE ADS traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.33. 1,589,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,352. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $118.40 and a 1 year high of $250.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.70.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by ($0.42). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.69%.

In related news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $406,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,871,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emory University boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Emory University now owns 11,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

