AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:AFB)

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE AFB opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22.

In related news, Director Garry L. Moody purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $50,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garry L. Moody purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,310 shares of company stock worth $125,560 in the last ninety days.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

