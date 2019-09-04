Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Position Lessened by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.05% of Allstate worth $17,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

In related news, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 30,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total transaction of $3,087,127.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,450.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $228,351.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,836 shares of company stock worth $13,071,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $103.64. The company had a trading volume of 37,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,254. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $109.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $125.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.