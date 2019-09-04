Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Raised by HMI Capital LLC

HMI Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,095 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 16.2% of HMI Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HMI Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $158,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 price objective (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.93.

In related news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total transaction of $66,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,887.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,215.39, for a total transaction of $1,944,624.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,062,977.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,054 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,798. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $11.76 on Wednesday, reaching $1,180.15. 66,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,579. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,179.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1,159.63. The company has a market cap of $823.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.37 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

