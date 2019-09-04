Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $146.49

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $146.49 and last traded at $145.90, with a volume of 5898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AYX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $153.00 price target on shares of Alteryx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.16.

The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -728.95, a P/E/G ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.87 and its 200 day moving average is $99.19.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $1,291,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,081 shares in the company, valued at $602,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,241 shares of company stock worth $20,440,011 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $392,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 143.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $1,627,000. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

