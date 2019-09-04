Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next Sells 15,000,000 Shares

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $396,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,549,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.00. 5,256,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,970,134. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. Altice USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Altice USA by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Altice USA by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Altice USA by 340.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Altice USA from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Altice USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.