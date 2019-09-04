Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,315 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.9% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Amazon.com worth $1,217,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302,331 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 186.8% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,045,000 after acquiring an additional 422,352 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $546,969,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,039,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,224,242,000 after acquiring an additional 116,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $2,080.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,259.84.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,759.03, for a total value of $4,397,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,590,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,070 shares of company stock worth $33,896,796. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $8.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,797.90. 495,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,917. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,844.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,827.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50. The stock has a market cap of $878.65 billion, a PE ratio of 89.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

