Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,066.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,719,000 after buying an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,045,000 after buying an additional 422,352 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,969,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,039,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,224,242,000 after buying an additional 116,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total transaction of $3,146,995.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,070 shares of company stock valued at $33,896,796. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $8.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,797.90. 495,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,917. The stock has a market cap of $878.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,844.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,827.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,259.84.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

