AMCIL (ASX:AMH) Trading Up 0.6%

AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.88 ($0.62) and last traded at A$0.87 ($0.61), approximately 75,073 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.86 ($0.61).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.52 million and a PE ratio of 33.27.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AMCIL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 269.23%.

About AMCIL (ASX:AMH)

Amcil Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in growth and value stocks of large cap and small cap companies to create its portfolios. It invests in companies from media, technology, communications, and entertainment sectors.

