AMERCO to Issue Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) declared a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the transportation company on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

NASDAQ UHAL traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $351.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,877. The company’s 50-day moving average is $361.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.12. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $316.00 and a 1-year high of $403.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $6.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.14 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.