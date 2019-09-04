Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris Sells 114,500 Shares

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 114,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,663,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,478,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,540,585.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,655. Ameresco Inc has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $668.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 335.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 18,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 30.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

