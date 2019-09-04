American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives $16.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

AXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of AXL stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.31. 3,435,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.92, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29. American Axle & Manufact. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $19.34.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,865,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,209,000 after buying an additional 389,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,333,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,371,000 after buying an additional 437,260 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,444,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,914,000 after buying an additional 1,809,991 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,558,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,651,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,443,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after buying an additional 392,300 shares in the last quarter.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

