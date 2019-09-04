American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,194,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,142 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.87% of American Campus Communities worth $55,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in American Campus Communities by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 70,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Campus Communities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,014. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.39. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.85.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.82 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACC shares. JMP Securities cut American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded American Campus Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

