American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) Announces $0.09 Dividend

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Monday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Shares of AFIN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.14. 1,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,921. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

