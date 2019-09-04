American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $57.58.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 109.40%.

In related news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $422,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American International Group by 62.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,649,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,710,946,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800,863 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at $485,778,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,946,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,624 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 39.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,351,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $445,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 343.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,576,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,272 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.