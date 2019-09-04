Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Loews Corp

Loews Corp lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Loews Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,937,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,591,000 after purchasing an additional 84,299 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,688,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,532,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 108,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.97. The stock had a trading volume of 78,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,594. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,184,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,726.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 10,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $1,098,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,399 shares of company stock worth $6,894,753 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

