Analysts Anticipate At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.16. At Home Group reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. At Home Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on HOME. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded At Home Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on At Home Group from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Buckingham Research downgraded At Home Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded At Home Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.42.

NYSE:HOME traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 86,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,700. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $431.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. At Home Group has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

In other At Home Group news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 43,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $254,820.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 87.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,484,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 691,186 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,129,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 2,273.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 536,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 514,324 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in At Home Group by 837.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 458,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 409,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in At Home Group by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 369,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

