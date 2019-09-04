Analysts Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will announce $156.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $155.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.00 million. Cathay General Bancorp reported sales of $152.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $624.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $619.30 million to $628.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $647.28 million, with estimates ranging from $640.30 million to $663.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $156.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CATY shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $123,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,990.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 288.0% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CATY stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.45. 216,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,455. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.89 and a 12 month high of $43.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

