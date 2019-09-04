Analysts Anticipate HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.24. HubSpot posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $163.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on HubSpot to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on HubSpot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $170.00 price target on HubSpot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HubSpot from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.95.

HUBS stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $198.83. 404,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,829. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $207.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.93 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.96 and a 200-day moving average of $176.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $1,520,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 736,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,810,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO J Donald Sherman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $4,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,810,030.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,147 shares of company stock worth $25,137,197. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

