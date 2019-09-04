Analysts Anticipate Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Jefferies Financial Group’s rating score has declined by 33.3% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $28.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.42 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jefferies Financial Group an industry rank of 79 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

NYSE JEF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.66. 613,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,579. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 531.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,183,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,985,000 after buying an additional 1,837,451 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,540,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,176,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 683,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 474,916 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jefferies Financial Group (JEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.