Analysts Anticipate Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) to post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,021.20% and a negative return on equity of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VBLT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vascular Biogenics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 7.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 66.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 13,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,254. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.29. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.