Analysts Expect Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) will report $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.99 billion. Coty posted sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $8.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Coty had a negative net margin of 43.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

COTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $9.00 price target on shares of Coty and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Coty by 26.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 254,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 53,722 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 92.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,107,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Coty by 53.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COTY traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,569,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,337,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

