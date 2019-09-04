Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for K&S (SDF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for K&S (ETR: SDF):

9/2/2019 – K&S was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2019 – K&S was given a new €14.50 ($16.86) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/27/2019 – K&S was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2019 – K&S was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2019 – K&S was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2019 – K&S was given a new €23.40 ($27.21) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2019 – K&S was given a new €16.20 ($18.84) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2019 – K&S was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2019 – K&S was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/15/2019 – K&S was given a new €14.50 ($16.86) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/15/2019 – K&S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/15/2019 – K&S was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2019 – K&S was given a new €23.40 ($27.21) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2019 – K&S was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2019 – K&S was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – K&S was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2019 – K&S was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2019 – K&S was given a new €17.20 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/12/2019 – K&S was given a new €14.50 ($16.86) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

ETR SDF traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €14.13 ($16.43). 900,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 22.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.11. K&S AG has a 52 week low of €13.15 ($15.29) and a 52 week high of €19.61 ($22.80). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.68.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

