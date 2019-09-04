Analysts Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) PT at $30.00

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Golar LNG from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 674.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 86.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,975. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.28). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 77.74%. The business had revenue of $82.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Golar LNG will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

