Analysts Set InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Target Price at $29.00

Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $34.00 target price on InVitae and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of InVitae in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital set a $32.00 price target on InVitae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $31.00 price target on InVitae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NYSE NVTA traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,731,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,888. InVitae has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.55.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 83.69%. The company had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that InVitae will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other InVitae news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 13,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $345,537.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $85,214.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,547 shares of company stock worth $3,799,811. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InVitae by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,423,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,444,000 after buying an additional 693,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InVitae by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,397,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,335,000 after buying an additional 1,037,130 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of InVitae by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,530,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,513,000 after buying an additional 572,234 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InVitae by 378.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,332,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,321,000 after buying an additional 4,217,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InVitae by 385.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,317,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,969,000 after buying an additional 4,222,987 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

