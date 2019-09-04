Analysts Set Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target at $35.22

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEB. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of PEB traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,649. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $38.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $442.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 114.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,255,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,405,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,345 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,276,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,928 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,417,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,714 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 433.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,453 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.