Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Autodesk (ADSK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK):

9/4/2019 – Autodesk was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/28/2019 – Autodesk was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

8/28/2019 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $175.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/28/2019 – Autodesk had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $184.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $196.00.

8/28/2019 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $199.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/28/2019 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $190.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/28/2019 – Autodesk had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $188.00.

8/28/2019 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/28/2019 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/28/2019 – Autodesk was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/28/2019 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Griffin Securities from $193.00 to $184.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2019 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $190.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2019 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $210.00 to $186.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2019 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2019 – Autodesk had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $164.00.

8/21/2019 – Autodesk was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2019 – Autodesk was given a new $185.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2019 – Autodesk was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $180.00.

8/2/2019 – Autodesk was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/1/2019 – Autodesk was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/22/2019 – Autodesk is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

ADSK traded up $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,720,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,216. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $178.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.06. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,312.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $796.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $213,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $161,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,773 shares of company stock worth $1,109,297 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $2,288,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 51.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,829 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 47,045 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $209,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $1,218,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

