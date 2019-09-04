Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,931.43 ($25.24).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised Anglo American to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, July 26th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of AAL traded up GBX 45 ($0.59) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,818 ($23.76). 3,679,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,294 ($29.98). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,898.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,010.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,157 ($28.19) per share, with a total value of £100,300.50 ($131,060.37). Also, insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,536 ($33.14) per share, with a total value of £50,720 ($66,274.66). Insiders have acquired 7,665 shares of company stock valued at $17,346,104 in the last ninety days.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

