Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AINV. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

AINV stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.36. 97,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,909. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AINV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

