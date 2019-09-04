Apollon Trading Down 21.4% This Week (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Apollon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Apollon has a total market cap of $68,613.00 and approximately $58.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Apollon has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon alerts:

FLO (FLO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000372 BTC.

About Apollon

XAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.