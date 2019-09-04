Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.73.

PETX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Aratana Therapeutics by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 114,383 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 176,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 30,711 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 64,346.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETX stock remained flat at $$4.92 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.08 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. Aratana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $7.16.

About Aratana Therapeutics

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States. Its product portfolio includes small molecule therapeutics and therapeutic candidates. The company markets NOCITA, a post-operative analgesia for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; and canine osteosarcoma vaccine, live listeria vector for the treatment of dogs diagnosed with osteosarcoma in the United States.

