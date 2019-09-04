ARBITRAGE (ARB) Price Down 54.2% Over Last Week

ARBITRAGE (CURRENCY:ARB) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. ARBITRAGE has a total market capitalization of $207,128.00 and $2,214.00 worth of ARBITRAGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ARBITRAGE has traded down 54.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ARBITRAGE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001924 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 93.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ARBITRAGE Profile

ARBITRAGE (ARB) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. ARBITRAGE’s total supply is 8,910,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,040,048 tokens. ARBITRAGE’s official Twitter account is @arbitragingco. The official website for ARBITRAGE is www.arbitraging.co.

Buying and Selling ARBITRAGE

ARBITRAGE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARBITRAGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARBITRAGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARBITRAGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

