ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASV Holdings Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of compact construction equipment which consists of loader and skid steer loader equipment. It operates primarily in North America, Australia and New Zealand. ASV Holdings Inc. is based in Grand Rapids, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised ASV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASV in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

ASV stock remained flat at $$7.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $69.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 5.77. ASV has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $7.39.

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.09 million. ASV had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. Analysts anticipate that ASV will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of ASV by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of ASV during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ASV by 2.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of ASV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of ASV by 27.7% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 146,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

ASV Company Profile

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

