At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.04)-(0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $312-317 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.88 million.At Home Group also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.67-0.74 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HOME traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,055,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,393. At Home Group has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $431.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91.

Get At Home Group alerts:

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.43 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that At Home Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOME. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of At Home Group from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of At Home Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of At Home Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of At Home Group to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.42.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 43,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $254,820.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.