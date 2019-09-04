At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.67-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.372-1.387 billion (Prior $1.370-1.390 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.At Home Group also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.67-0.74 EPS.

Shares of HOME stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,055,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. At Home Group had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. At Home Group’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that At Home Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOME. Loop Capital upped their price target on At Home Group to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded At Home Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded At Home Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on At Home Group from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.42.

In other At Home Group news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 43,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $254,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

