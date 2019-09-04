ATC Coin (ATCC) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $12,579.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00642115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00015334 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000553 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,166,572 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.