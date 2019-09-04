Auctus (AUC) One Day Volume Tops $717.00

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Auctus has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $96,023.00 and $717.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00208568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.01261308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00086257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016960 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020276 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,845,665 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org.

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

