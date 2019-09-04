Aurora (AOA) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Aurora token can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Kucoin, Bitinka and Indodax. Aurora has a market capitalization of $86.82 million and $2.56 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $475.89 or 0.04515754 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00027190 BTC.

About Aurora

AOA is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Indodax, Kucoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

