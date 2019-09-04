Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its position in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,530 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACB. Bank of America cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.23.

Aurora Cannabis stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.62. 3,090,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,914,865. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 2.47. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.