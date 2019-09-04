Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVID. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of AVID opened at $7.19 on Friday. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.85.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Avid Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avid Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,780,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avid Technology by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after acquiring an additional 158,941 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avid Technology by 528.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 643,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 541,028 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $4,175,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Avid Technology by 1,206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 369,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

