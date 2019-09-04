Avjennings Ltd Plans Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:AVJ)

Avjennings Ltd (ASX:AVJ) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

AVJ opened at A$0.58 ($0.41) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.59. Avjennings has a 12-month low of A$0.46 ($0.33) and a 12-month high of A$0.74 ($0.52). The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.55. The firm has a market cap of $233.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02.

In related news, insider Peter Summers purchased 249,974 shares of Avjennings stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.54 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of A$133,736.09 ($94,848.29).

About Avjennings

AVJennings Limited engages in the development of residential properties in Australia. It is involved in land and apartment development, and integrated housing activities. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Hawthorn, Australia. AVJennings Limited is a subsidiary of SC Global Developments Pty Ltd.

