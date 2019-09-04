BaaSid (BAAS) Tops One Day Volume of $628.00

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 50.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. One BaaSid token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded down 48.7% against the U.S. dollar. BaaSid has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $628.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BaaSid alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00208230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.31 or 0.01265033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00086858 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017031 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020260 BTC.

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid was first traded on February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,192,525,852 tokens. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BaaSid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BaaSid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.