BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.45

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.45 and traded as high as $27.54. BAE SYS PLC/S shares last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 304,528 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAESY. Societe Generale lowered shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 681,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 114,108 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,828,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,409,000 after acquiring an additional 265,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

